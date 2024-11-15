Experts monitoring drought conditions as rain falls in Virginia, North Carolina

NORFOLK, Va. — The latest drought monitor from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric (NOAA) shows most of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina are experiencing drought conditions.

That includes the Eastern Shore and the peninsulas which are considered to be in severe droughts as the forecast calls for more rain and strong winds that could cause some flooding.

"We are in a period that is actually seasonably dry, and we're a few inches below normal and as far as the seasonal dryness goes, so depending on where you're at, that could be four to six inches below normal in rainfall, but also it's lower in groundwater levels," said Dr. Tom Allen, a geography professor at Old Dominion University in Norfolk. "So that's actually one of the the more impactful aspects of this drought at the moment."

When it comes to alleviating those drought statues, Dr. Allen said the rain may help, but it will all depend on where you live.

"So currently, the forecast of the coastal storms to track east of Cape Hatteras North Carolina off the Outer Banks. So we will have a gradient from North Carolina North into the Chesapeake Bay, the further south, more likely to get more rain," he said. "Those areas will be likely to experience the most benefit of the passing storm, whereas some areas to the north, particularly the peninsula to the Northern Neck, are likely to see less benefit and less improvement in drought conditions.,"

Some areas are already seeing flooding as the ground is so dry and there's really no where for the water to go.

"Typically, we get the accumulation of the piling up of the water in the lower bay and Hampton Roads," Allen said.

It's important to note that Hampton Roads is accustomed to this type of flooding...it's nothing new.

But city's across Hampton Roads are staying prepared.

Renee McKinnon, the deputy emergency management coordinator for Virginia Beach, discussed the city's preparations for an incoming coastal storm.

"And we always take the posture of preparedness, making sure our storm drains are constantly cleaned out, making sure that we have staff ready to go, or equipments ready to go," she said. "But we're always prepared to assist our citizens when these storms pop up."

She said crews will be monitoring areas in the city that may be more prone to flooding during this time of year.

The next drought monitor will come next Thursday.