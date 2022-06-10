Watch
First Warning to Severe Storms: News 3 meteorologists explain how to prepare for and survive severe weather

First Warning to Severe Storms weather special (June 9).jpg
Posted at 11:25 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 23:25:26-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Curious about the 2022 hurricane season and what it means for Hampton Roads? Our "First Warning to Severe Storms" special explains it all!

Our First Warning Weather team - Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey and Meteorologists April Loveland, Myles Henderson, Kristy Steward and Maddie Kirker - walk you though our forecasting tools, how to prepare for and survive severe weather, and take you on a trip to the Outer Banks and Tangier Island to see weather impacts there.

First Warning Weather special meteorologist roundtable.jpg
News 3 Meteorologists Maddie Kirker, April Loveland, Patrick Rockey, Kristy Steward and Myles Henderson have a roundtable during our "First Warning to Severe Storms" special.

You can watch the "First Warning to Severe Storms" special above.

News 3 is your hub for all things weather. Check out more of our resources:

