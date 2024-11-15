Heavy rains mixed with abundant leaves could create flooding in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Hampton Roads is expecting some much-needed rain Thursday into Friday. But with a lot of leaves on the ground, some are concerned about it causing localized flooding.

Leaves left in the street can clog storm drains, and if they go down the drains, it can add pollution and throw off the balance of local rivers.

While environmental enthusiasts at Elizabeth River Project encourage residents to keep leaves away from drains, they prefer that yards are left in a natural state to provide cover during the winter for small animals and insects. They say a couple of examples are fireflies and frogs.

However, it’s a tough ask. Homeowners often do not want to let the leaves sit on top of the grass because it can kill it.

Patti Montes of Virginia Beach was out blowing and scooping up leaves and said, “They’re great mulch unless they get too thick.”

She said she’s been trying to keep up with yard work especially since it’s been so dry.

“We’ve really been diligent the last few weeks because we’ve had fire risk,” Montes said. “All these dry leaves, it’s perfect fuel for a cigarette butt.”

Elizabeth River Project also wants to remind pet owners to pick up after their dogs as runoff from yards can contaminate waterways.

With heavy rains and winds in the forecast, the City of Norfolk has opened the York Street Garage (215 W. York St.) for residents looking to move vehicles out of flood-prone areas. It will remain open until Sunday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m.