Hundreds still without power as Debby heads north, Dominion says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — Around 2,400 Dominion customers are without power in Virginia Beach, Suffolk, and Elizabeth City, as Debby leaves the region, according to Dominion.

That number is down from around 13,100 who were without power when Debby hit the region overnight, Dominion said.

Dominion said crews were working throughout the community to repair outages.

Dominion customers can report outages by using the Dominion Energy mobile app or by calling 866-DOM-HELP.

