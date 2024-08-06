NC Gov. Roy Cooper issues State of Emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

NC Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a State of Emergency on Monday in anticipation of severe weather across the state.

News 3 has been following Tropical Storm Debbie for days now, as it has the potential for life threatening flash flooding, riverine flooding, wind gusts up to 40 mph, coastal impacts and other effects.

“This weather has the potential to bring intense rain and flooding to North Carolina and we are preparing for it,” said Governor Cooper. “As the weather becomes more severe, I urge everyone to take precautions and stay safe.”

During a State of Emergency, the state of North Carolina advises the following:

