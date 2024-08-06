NC Gov. Roy Cooper issues State of Emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

NC Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a State of Emergency on Monday in anticipation of severe weather across the state.
News 3 has been following Tropical Storm Debbie for days now, as it has the potential for life threatening flash flooding, riverine flooding, wind gusts up to 40 mph, coastal impacts and other effects.
“This weather has the potential to bring intense rain and flooding to North Carolina and we are preparing for it,” said Governor Cooper. “As the weather becomes more severe, I urge everyone to take precautions and stay safe.”
During a State of Emergency, the state of North Carolina advises the following:
- Have multiple ways to receive emergency info, including watches and warnings. Make sure emergency alerts are enabled on your cell phone and download a weather app.
- Have an emergency plan. Know where you would go if you need to evacuate. Make a plan to stay with family, friends or at a hotel. Public shelters should be a last resort.
- Gather some emergency supplies or refresh your emergency kit. Visit ReadyNC.gov for info on how to build an emergency kit.
- Never drive through flooded roadways or around barricades.
- Make sure you know where to seek shelter if a tornado warning is issued for your area.
- Ensure that you have multiple ways to receive warnings, especially with the potential for severe storms to be moving through during nighttime hours.
- Check to see if your community offers emergency alert services for its residents.
- Avoid unnecessary travel.