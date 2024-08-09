Remnants of Debby move north, leave storms and showers in Virginia, North Carolina

As of Friday morning, Debby is considered a post-tropical cyclone. The remnants of Debby continue to move north, moving quickly across the Mid-Atlantic.

We can expect more rain, storms, and wind on Friday with the weekend looking much nicer.

Debby may be moving out but there remains a moderate chance of potential flooding, and a tornado watch remains in effect until 7 a.m. Friday.

Watch: Flood and tornado watch in effect for Friday

Tornado watch, severe threat weather for Friday

Rain could be heavy at times with strong to severe storms possible. Winds will ramp up today, mainly south at 15 to 25 with gusts to 40 mph. Most of the region will see an additional 1” to 2” of rainfall.

The strong winds from the south could trigger some coastal flooding for south-facing tributaries near the Currituck Sound and Albemarle Sound.

Much nicer this weekend! We will see a nice mix of sun & clouds on both days with a smaller chance of a shower or storm. Highs will linger in the mid-80s and winds will relax.