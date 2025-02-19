First Warning Forecast: Heavy snowfall moving through Hampton Roads

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

A powerful winter storm is bringing widespread heavy snowfall to Hampton Roads. 8-12 inches of snow are forecast to fall across the seven cities once this snow event is over. Moderate to heavy snowfall will continue through midnight. Southern portions of the Outer Banks will continue to see rainfall.

Temperatures rise to freezing tomorrow cause the snow to turn less powdery and a little slushier tomorrow afternoon. We’ll be stuck in a refreeze pattern over the next couple of days with highs at or above freezing and lows well below freezing. We won’t see any significant melting until Sunday.

Once the snow moves out, drier and warmer conditions move in. Next week we only have slight chances of rain with highs back near 60 degrees.

