First Warning Forecast: Wind chill values in the single digits Friday

As our snow system moves out, dry air filters in tonight. Overnight temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s but wind chill values will be in the single digits Friday morning.

Bright sunshine returns Friday with cold and breezy conditions too. Due to the sunny and breezy conditions, we'll see some melting. However, as temperatures fall below freezing again Friday night, any snow that melted during the day will freeze again overnight.

We get a step warmer each and every day thereafter. Some more significant melting is expected on Sunday as temperatures climb to near 50 degrees. Next week, we'll be back in the 60s and as low temperatures finally stay above freezing most of the left over snow should clear by the end of next week.

