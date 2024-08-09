Tornado warning vs. tornado watch: What's the difference?

As Tropical Storm Debby approached North Carolina and Virginia Thursday, there were numerous tornado watches and warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

But what is the difference between a watch and a warning?

Tornado watches are less serious. A watch means that the conditions are favorable for the development of thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes.

The guidance for a watch is to be prepared and stay informed in case a warning is issued.

Warnings are much more serious. This means a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado in that area is imminent.

The guidance for warnings is to take shelter in an interior room in your home or basement (though basements in our region are rare). But the key is to take action to protect yourself and your family.

More information from the National Weather Service on tornado watches and warnings is available here.