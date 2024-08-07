Tropical Storm Debby lingering off South Carolina coast

NORFOLK, Va. — Tropical Storm Debby is lingering off the coast of South Carolina Wednesday morning.

On the forecast track, the center of Debby will continue to drift offshore through early Thursday and then move inland over South Carolina.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast while the center of Debby remains offshore.

Weakening is expected Thursday night and Friday after landfall.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles mainly to the southeast and south of the center.