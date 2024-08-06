Tropical Storm Debby moving over southern Georgia, could impact Virginia, North Carolina later this week

Tropical Storm Debby is moving over southern Georgia.

Hurricane Debby made landfall off the coast of Florida Monday morning as a category 1 storm around 7 a.m. with 80mph sustained winds and gusts over 100mph.

Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Debby was downgraded to a tropical storm as it passed over land.

The storm will move off over the Atlantic and will likely make landfall again in South Carolina late in the week.

Watch First Warning Forecast: Rainfall from Debby covering the Southeast

Rainfall from Debby covering the Southeast

On the forecast track, the center will move off the Georgia coast later today and Wednesday and approach the South Carolina coast on Thursday.

Our rain chances will increase for the end of the week as the remnants of Hurricane Debby move up the East Coast.

news 3

Expect widespread rain with scattered storms on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Most of the region should see 3” to 6” of rainfall with locally higher totals possible.

Strong to severe storms are possible, mainly for Thursday and Friday. Winds will kick up on Thursday and Friday but should remain below tropical storm strength.

Watch: Debby makes landfall Monday morning

Hurricane Debby makes landfall as category 1 in Florida

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast on Wednesday and Thursday when Debby is off the coast.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles east of the center.

Based on the current forecast track, the remnants of Debby should move to our northeast through the day on Saturday. We should see more sunshine and start to dry out on Sunday.