Tropical Storm Francine forms in Gulf of Mexico, could become hurricane by Wednesday

Tropical Storm Francine has formed over the Gulf of Mexico. On the forecast track, Francine is expected to approach the Louisiana and Upper Texas coastline on Wednesday.
Tropical Storm Francine
Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts. Gradual intensification is expected over the next day with more significant intensification on Tuesday Night and Wednesday.

Francine is expected to become a hurricane before it reaches the U.S. Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

