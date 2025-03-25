Life-transforming experience inspires transplant recipient to help other women

A woman's journey to find a lifesaving organ donor has led to a heartwarming new chapter in Elizabeth City. For the past year and a half, News 3 has tracked Katisha Vertrees' incredible story, from her urgent need for a kidney to her successful transplant surgery and ongoing recovery.

Katisha is full of energy these days.

"It's been really nice going on lots of walks," she said, reflecting her renewed vitality after receiving a new kidney last December — the gift she had long awaited.

When our story first aired in 2023, Katisha was diagnosed with lupus, experienced kidney failure, and suffered a miscarriage. A kidney transplant was essential for her to lead a normal life. Her husband, Taylor Vertrees, emphasized the kindness within the community.

"There's kind people out there willing to donate. You just gotta present them with the option and kind of show them how to do it," he said.

In an effort to find a donor, Katisha and Taylor launched a Facebook page, hoping someone scrolling through social media might be the one to help. Their initiative garnered support from the community.

"I felt like you had like this big support team, even though they're online, you still felt like you could get through the day just by having someone just say you got this," Katisha said.

Just a year after their first story aired, Katisha underwent her highly anticipated kidney transplant, thanks to a donor who saw her plea online.

Kelli Carmichael, a senior transplant coordinator at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital who managed Katisha's case, stressed the importance of sharing one's story.

"Probably the most difficult part about finding a living donor is getting your story out there, because a lot of people get uncomfortable talking and telling strangers and their loved ones, 'Hey, can I have your kidney?'" she said.

Carmichael explained the concept of directed donations, where someone wants to donate to a specific patient, as well as non-directed donations, where a donor's kidney is placed in a pool for matching.

"Seeing how they are still living a normal life and nothing set them back is just a great feeling that they're able to help somebody," Kelli added.

Although the donor in Katisha's case chose to remain anonymous initially, the couple met her just months after the transplant.

"I felt like I found a family member, like I found a sister. It was very special," Katisha shared.

Now, Katisha aims to support others facing similar challenges. The couple's Facebook page has evolved into Kidneys for Tidewater, a platform for women seeking a donor and a supportive community.

"Just make other people feel like they're not alone. I can be their rock or just able to support other people and give them advice," Katisha stated.

Today, with renewed hope for the future, Katisha and Taylor have purchased a home in North Carolina, featuring a backyard for their dog and dreams for a bright future together.