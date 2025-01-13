Number of homeless military veterans drops to lowest level on record

I've been part of a team covering quality of life issues impacting our military veterans for years here at News 3. So, when a new report came out showing a drastic drop in the number of veterans experiencing homelessness, I got curious to learn more.

What are we doing that's working?

I found one of those solutions in Virginia Beach, where Tanisha Davis is working to change lives. She's the director of family and community support services at the Virginia Beach Community Development Corporation.

"I think we're one of the little best kept secrets here in our community," Davis said when I visited her office.

Davis helps veterans move off of the streets and into a home of their own. The non-profit corporation runs two apartment complexes, one in Virginia Beach and one in Chesapeake, where veterans get vouchers that pay a majority of their rent.

The rent is based on 30% of their adjusted gross income. If the veteran has no income, the rent would be zero — but they are still required to pay for utilities. Davis tells me there is a waiting list to move in, though not as long as it used to be.

"We have made significant progress with veteran homelessness," Davis explained.

That progress is something we're seeing across the nation. Recent statistics from the Department of Veterans Affairs shows the number of homeless veterans in America is falling.

It's down 55% over the last 14 years, the lowest level on record. The VA says it's placed nearly 48,000 veterans in stable housing in 2024. This comes after three years of aggressive efforts by the government to find permanent housing for veterans.

Scott Wright is one of those veterans.

"When I got out, I didn't have anywhere to go, so I ended up on the streets," he said.

News 3 first introduced you to Wright in 2023, not long after the Air Force veteran moved into one of those apartments run by the non-profit group. For him, this is more than a home. It's peace of mind.

"When you're out there on the streets, anything can happen, and then you come here, and it's like you walk in, lock your door, turn on lights," he explained.

Beyond that comfort, the non-profit group helps connect veterans with job opportunities, government benefits to help with expenses, and even move-in kits so they're not starting from scratch.

"They need that stability," Davis said. "They need that resource to be able to feel like they can be at home and have someone they can go to if they need it."

How To Get Help

The Department of Veterans Affairs has a number of programs to help:



For veterans in a housing crisis, click here.

For health care help, including mental health needs, visit this link.

Locally, the Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center provides job services, including interviews with hiring managers, for veterans looking for work.

