Ballet Virginia is bringing "Heart + Soul" to the stage with stunning performances on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lydia Roberts Coco and Jared Allan Brunson from Ballet Virginia join Coast Live with a preview of this year's "Heart + Soul" performance, bringing stunning contemporary ballet to Hampton Roads, drawing upon the roots of our community to bring rich stories to life on the stage through dance.

Ballet Virginia Presents “Heart + Soul” – Contemporary Ballet

February 18, 2026 at 7:30 PM at The Attucks Theatre

February 20 and 21, 2026 at 7:30 PM at Zeiders American Dream Theatre

balletvirginia.org

Paid for by Ballet Virginia.