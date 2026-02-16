Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Ballet Virginia is bringing "Heart + Soul" to the stage with stunning performances on Coast Live

Ballet Virginia is bringing "Heart + Soul" to the Attucks Theatre on Coast Live
Posted
and last updated

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lydia Roberts Coco and Jared Allan Brunson from Ballet Virginia join Coast Live with a preview of this year's "Heart + Soul" performance, bringing stunning contemporary ballet to Hampton Roads, drawing upon the roots of our community to bring rich stories to life on the stage through dance.

Ballet Virginia Presents “Heart + Soul” – Contemporary Ballet
February 18, 2026 at 7:30 PM at The Attucks Theatre
February 20 and 21, 2026 at 7:30 PM at Zeiders American Dream Theatre
balletvirginia.org

Paid for by Ballet Virginia.

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast