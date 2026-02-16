Kroc Center fitness experts explain easy "micro-movement" breaks on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Fitness Manager Brandon Trusty and Fitness Coordinator Toya Monger from the Kroc Center join Coast Live to explain "micro-movement breaks," and how to take control of your health and wellness with simple exercises at home or the office, without the need for complex equipment or workout clothes.

Upcoming event:

"Sound Bath" on Friday, February 27 from 5:30 to 6:30 PM

Participants float in warm water while gentle sound bowls create a calming, meditative atmosphere that supports deep relaxation and stress relief.

Open to ages 16+, with pricing at $25 for members and $35 for non-members.

Register in advance at krochamptonroads.org, as space is limited.

The Kroc Center of Hampton Roads

1401 Ballentine Blvd.

Norfolk

krochamptonroads.org

Paid for by The Kroc Center.