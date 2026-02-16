Broadway's "Chicago" comes to Norfolk with a hometown connection on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Chandler James Pettus joins Coast Live's Chandler Nunnally to talk touring the country with the musical "Chicago," coming to Norfolk February 20-22, and his ties to the Hampton Roads theater community.
Catch Chandler James Pettus on stage when "Chicago" comes to Chrysler Hall, Friday February 20 through Sunday, February 22! For showtimes and tickets, visit broadwayinnorfolk.com.
CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.
In the whirlwind of Chicago’s Jazz Age, two of the Cook County Jail’s most notorious murderesses—vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart—become fierce rivals as they compete for headlines amidst a media frenzy.
Broadway’s longest-running musical has been razzle dazzling audiences for over 29 years, and after more than 10,000 performances, 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, and a Grammy®, we’re just getting started.
Age recommendation: CHICAGO is recommended for ages 13 and up.
Seven Venues