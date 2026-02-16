Broadway's "Chicago" comes to Norfolk with a hometown connection on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Chandler James Pettus joins Coast Live's Chandler Nunnally to talk touring the country with the musical "Chicago," coming to Norfolk February 20-22, and his ties to the Hampton Roads theater community.

Catch Chandler James Pettus on stage when "Chicago" comes to Chrysler Hall, Friday February 20 through Sunday, February 22! For showtimes and tickets, visit broadwayinnorfolk.com.