City officials and event planners prep for "Noodle" Convention with big names in Newport News on Coast Live

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Mayor Philip Jones and Antonio Dowe from Global Music Touring join Coast Live to discuss "Noodle — The Thinkers Convention," an event bringing entertainers and innovators together for a vision of the future.

Noodle will feature a diverse slate of special guests, with some scheduled for performances, and other for speaking engagements and panels about modern topics of interest, such as technology in commerce, the ethical use of Artificial Intelligence, and how to utilize digital media. The list of special guests includes:

Chance The Rapper (musician)

Aloe Blacc (musician)

CeeLo Green (musician)

Rhett & Link (musician)

The D.O.C. (musician)

Jermaine Dupri (musician)

Styles P (musician)

Maejor (musician)

Daymond John (FUBU founder and reality TV personality known for “Shark Tank”)

David Eagleman (neuroscientist and writer)

Tasha Golden (behavioral scientist)

Aisha Bowe (aerospace engineer and entrepreneur)

Felecia Hatcher (author)

Jasmine Mans (poet)

Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan (entertainer)

Terrence J. (entertainer)

Taryn Southern (artist)

David Gruber (marine biologist)

Fiona Korwin-Pawlowski (chief strategy officer at Project CETI)

Mike McHargue (communications strategist)

Angela D. Reddix (founder, CEO and president of ARDX)

Megan Henshall (Google’s head of partnership strategy and engagement and workplace experience)

Daanish Masood (AI expert)

Brian Kennedy (producer and songwriter)

Angelique Cinelu (songwriter/entertainer)

James Fauntleroy (singer-songwriter and record producer)

Learn more and get tickets now at noodlecon.com.

Paid for by Global Music Touring.