Cooking on Coast with Chef May on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Chef Matthew May brings the great recipes plus the science behind the process to Coast Live. Today he guided host April Woodard through the process of cooking his lemon brown butter seared halibut with blistered tomatoes.

Bringing his teaching kitchen to Coast Live’s kitchen, Chef May walked us through the easy steps to creating a fabulous meal.

Matthew May’s Teaching Kitchen

June 28: “Food and Wine Pairing”

July 12: “Thy Royal Dinner”

July 26: “Hale to the Ale”

August 9: “Summertime Favorites”

Recipe

4 halibut filets

1 stick unsalted butter

2-ounces lemon juice

1-tsp. chopped garlic

1/4-cup white wine

1/2-pound heirloom pear tomatoes

Salt and pepper to taste