Meet the "MJ: The Musical" star with ties to Hampton Roads on Coast Live

Erik Hamilton, a Hampton University theater student and co-star of the touring production of "MJ: The Musical," discusses his preparation for the role and what it's like portraying the "King of Pop."
"MJ: The Musical"
Feb 4 - 9
Chrysler Hall, Norfolk
Tickets: The Scope Arena Box Office & Ticketmaster
He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Norfolk in MJ, the multiple Tony Award®-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It’s thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway; in cities across North America; London’s West End; Hamburg, Germany...and now MJ is startin’ somethin’ in Norfolk as it makes its premiere at Chrysler Hall February 4 – 9.