Morris Chestnut talks "Watson" on CBS and exciting new projects on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Two-time NAACP award-winning actor and producer Morris Chestnut joins Chandler Nunnally to discuss his role in the new CBS series "Watson," playing with the iconic "Sherlock Holmes" canon, and what excites him about new projects in his career.
Catch "Watson" on WTKR Sundays at 9 p.m. and streaming on Paramount+.
WATSON takes place six months after Sherlock Holmes’ death at the hands of Moriarty. Morris Chestnut stars as Dr. John Watson, who’s back to practicing medicine and running a clinic for rare disorders. But Watson’s past isn’t done with him yet—he and Moriarty are about to dive into the next chapter of the story that’s fascinated fans for over a century.