HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Rock Girl Suvanna and Nick Pearl from FM99 WNOR join Coast Live to make good on their wager from the 2025 Polar Plunge: that whomever raised less money for Special Olympics Virginia would have to shave their head on Coast Live.

The live haircut in the segment above was performed by Adora Davis of myshearpassion.com.

WATCH: The Polar Plunge raised over $1.7 million for Special Olympics Virginia