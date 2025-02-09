Virginia Beach community takes the plunge for Special Olympics

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Every year, Virginia Beach community members brave the cold by participating in the Polar Plunge supporting the Special Olympics. Whether diving into the icy waters or staying dry, participants rallied together, showing tremendous support for a great cause.

This support goes towards Special Olympics athletes like Alexis whose specialty is swimming

Alexis's mother shared how the Special Olympics has a profound impact on her daughter’s life.

“It’s evident why it’s important to have kids and young adults like Alexis, who are sometimes overlooked. The Special Olympics is near and dear to her heart because she’s a swimmer. Every year when she participates, she gains so many opportunities she wouldn’t normally have.”

This year, the Polar Plunge raised an impressive $1.7 million to support more than 20,000 athletes. Participants believe it's a cause worth taking the plunge for, with many families turning it into a cherished tradition.

“Twenty-four years ago, my daughter was asked to volunteer for the Special Olympics, and we thought it would be a great fundraiser,” said one participant. “We started with just a few people, and now we have 33 plunging. We just love it! We love raising money; it’s a blessing.”

For athletes like Alexis, the Polar Plunge serves as an opportunity to prove that anything is possible.

“I feel great, and I feel like a rock star! I can do it!” she said proudly.

In Virginia Beach, this heartwarming event continues to bring the community together for a noble cause.