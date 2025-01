HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Thousands participate in the Polar Plunge, which benefits Virginia athletes participating in The Special Olympics, but two local DJs are taking raising funds for the cause to a new level. FM99 On-Air Personality Nick Pearl and Rock Girl Suvanna have a bet to raise the most money by taking the plunge. The loser must shave their head! April Woodard spoke to both radio personalities about taking the plunge and more.

February 7-8 | Virginia Beach Oceanfront