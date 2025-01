HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It's a book with advice and reflections on how to successfully select a mate. Author Camille Sheppard Parish is an entrepreneur and life coach who shares her insight on why Successful Women Date Differently. Her book, which is the same name, explores why some women may find themselves always dating the same type of man instead of the right type.

The author holds workshops to discuss love at Crave Bakery and Coffee Bar in Norfolk on the 2nd Sunday of the month.