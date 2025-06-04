Support children battling cancer with the 2025 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway on Coast Live

Crystal Gregory, Area Executive Director of St. Jude Virginia, explains how the annual Dream Home Giveaway supports St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and the kids who receive care there.

Every dollar raised in the Dream Home Campaign ensures that St. Jude families won't pay a cent for cancer treatment, allowing many families access to care that otherwise would be out of reach.

You can support St. Jude's mission by buying your Dream Home ticket for $100, with the chance to win the grand prize — a beautiful, brand new home, being built in Chesapeake and valued at $740,000.

Find more information about the campaign at wtkr.com/dreamhome. And act fast! There are special bonus prizes available for those who buy their tickets before certain deadlines.