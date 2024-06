FRANKLIN, Va. — Franklin police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Thursday morning.

Auna Butts was last seen near Crescent Drive around 9:30 a.m. on June 6, according to Franklin PD. She is about 5'4" and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about Auna's whereabouts should contact the City of Franklin Police Department at 757-562-88575 or submit an anonymous tip to the Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100 or p3tips.com.