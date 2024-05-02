Watch Now
Have You Seen Me

Actions

Man with autism last seen in Chesapeake is missing

Untitled design (12).jpg
Posted at 1:24 PM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 13:24:07-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man with autism last seen in Chesapeake is missing, police say.

Raymond Bailey, 55, last had contact with his caretakers on Wednesday around 6 p.m., police say. He was last seen at his home in the 3200 block of Meadows Way, police added.

788.jpg
Raymond Bailey

Police shared the following description of Bailey: about 5'7'' and 200 lbs.; short, black hair with some gray in it; brown eyes; last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a black jacket.

Police say Bailey has autism and needs medication for other health conditions.

If you where Bailey could be, you're asked to call police at 757-382-6161. You can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

More stories from Chesapeake

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway