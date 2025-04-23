Chesapeake deputy goes undercover for vape and tobacco store sting operation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In the Greenbrier area, concerns are rising among parents regarding the accessibility of vape devices to minors

Earlier this year, a Chesapeake deputy went undercover to identify several stores selling vape devices to underage buyers.

The operation was revealed that similar establishments are easy targets for minors attempting to purchase vape products.

“They have all these pretty colors on them; to me, they are marketing towards younger people,” said a local parent.

Parents like Brittani and Tshifembe Ruhogo expressed their shock and concern about how prevalent these devices have become, particularly given that the legal age to purchase vape and tobacco products in Virginia is 21.

“That was mind-blowingly crazy to me just because we have our own kids, and we don't want them to get things that we didn't give to them. Vaping is really bad, even for adults; I don’t even think adults should be vaping,” said Tshifembe Ruhogo.

Ruhogo, who previously struggled with vaping, highlighted the health risks associated with the habit.

“I can tell you firsthand, the health implications of that are not something that you want to be exposed to,” Ruhogo said.

Deputy Dillan Foster, who was 20 years old at the time of the string operation, used his age to go undercover and was able to get a significant number of stores to sell.

“Out of the ten locations we visited, six sold to me—60 percent,” said Foster.

Virginia law prohibits the sale of vape products to anyone without proper identification verifying they are 21 or older.

Following the operation, police are investigating several stores based on citizen tips, as Sheriff David Rosado indicated that the problem might extend beyond just those involved in the sting.

“The individual stores he went to sold items that you’re not supposed to as a minor, and it may be happening in other places,” Rosado noted.

In response, the Ruhogo family hopes that more parents talk to their children about the dangers of vaping and other substances.

“We already talk about how these things are bad—alcohol is bad; it’s not for kids," Ruhogo said.

"Smoking is bad; it’s not for kids.”

Deputy Foster has recently been recognized for his efforts in the operation. The Chesapeake Police Department is currently pursuing criminal prosecution against the businesses involved in selling vape products to minors.