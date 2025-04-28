TCC holding job fair in Chesapeake Tuesday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Tidewater Community College is holding a career fair on Tuesday, April 29 in the student center at its Chesapeake campus.

The fair, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1428 Cedar Road, will provide information on career, internship, and part-time opportunities, and is open to students, alumni, and others.

TCC said 88% of the companies at the fair have current openings, 77% are looking for volunteers for this summer, 67% are hiring paid interns for this summer, and nearly half have hired a TCC student or alum in the past nine months.

For more information, and to register, visit here [tcc.edu]. You can also call the Career Services Center at 757-822-7228 or contact TCC’s Virtual Student Support Team at 757-822-1111.