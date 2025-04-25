New manufacturing facility in Chesapeake breaks ground on Monday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Next week, a groundbreaking ceremony will mark the beginning of construction for a new cable manufacturing facility in Chesapeake, Virginia. LS Greenlink, a manufacturer specializing in power cables, is set to create over 300 jobs once the facility is operational.

LS Greenlink is a subsidiary of LS Cable and System, one of the largest cable manufacturers in the world. The new facility will occupy 96.6 acres and feature a modern 7,500 square foot building, which is expected to be the tallest structure in the Commonwealth once completed.

Patrick Shim, the Managing Director for LS Greenlink, highlighted Chesapeake's role in the company's larger strategic vision. "We're making Virginia a hub for the grid components of the supply chain," Shim said. "We will be producing a lot of power cables that the supply chain desperately needs in the U.S. We will be producing very high-tech cables, and we are very excited to come to Virginia."

In addition to meeting domestic demand, many of the cables manufactured at the facility will also be exported to Europe.

The groundbreaking ceremony is planned for Monday afternoon, with an anticipated completion date in 2027.