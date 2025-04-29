LS Greenlink breaks ground on new Chesapeake manufacturing facility

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Crews in Chesapeake broke ground on a brand new manufacturing facility Monday, which is expected to create more than 300 jobs.

LS Greenlink, a cable manufacturer that produces power cables, is part of a larger company called LS Cable and System, one of the largest cable manufacturers in the world.

The site will cover nearly 100 acres in Chesapeake and will feature a new 750,000 square foot manufacturing facility.

The building is set to feature an over 600-foot tower, which would be the tallest in the Commonwealth.

Governor Glenn Youngkin was present at the event and touted the benefits of this manufacturing growth for Virginia.

"The vision [is] to build a world-class manufacturing facility that will be the envy of the world," Youngkin said in his speech.

Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, and the mayor of Chesapeake also attended the groundbreaking.

The facility is anticipated to be completed in 2027.