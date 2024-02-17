Missing woman believed to suffer from 'cognitive disability' was last seen on Mordoc Ave.: Norfolk PD

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are looking for a 62-year-old they say went missing Friday morning.

Elizabeth Weikum was last seen near Mordoc Avenue and the NPD say that she may still be in the Ocean View area.

Weikum is 5'2" and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. She may be wearing a gray long-sleeved, oversized shirt and black yoga shorts with a white dragon on them.

Police say that "it is believed Weikum suffers from a cognitive disability," and they are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information about Weikum's whereabouts should call 757-441-5610.