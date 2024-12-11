WinterFest on the Wisconsin now operating on a daily basis

NORFOLK, Va. — To make the most of the holiday season, Nauticus announced WinterFest on the Wisconsin will now operate on a daily schedule starting Wednesday night.

This event was previously open on select dates.

Every evening, excluding December 25, visitors can take part in the holiday-themed activities hosted at Nauticus and on the historic battleship. The annual event includes the Mistletoe Marina, photos with Santa, live entertainment, and of course, the iconic light display.

WinterFest will come to a close after New Year's Day.

This year, News 3 is sponsoring the seasonal attraction.