Sailors share thoughts on mental health as topic remains big focus for the Navy

NORFOLK, Va. — Aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, there are a lot of cool things to see. Such as the planes in the hanger bay, the wide-open views of the Atlantic Ocean, and of course, the jets landing on the flight deck up above.

But as cool as all of this may be, it can also be a high pressure, mentally taxing environment for sailors. As News 3 has previously reported, mental health is a big focus for the Navy.

“Mental health is a very big thing," PO2 Michael Robinson said.

Sailors tell News 3 they have different methods for keeping themselves mentally healthy. News 3 spoke with Robinson and other sailors aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier while participating in the Navy's Sailor for a Day program.

“Sometimes I go to the catwalk, look out at sea. Sometimes, I’ll probably talk to myself, like, ‘Hey, look. This is why you’re here, this is why you’re doing it. You’re not here forever,’” Robinson explained.

“Just watching movies. Just focus on something else," AS2 Evan May said.

However, life on the ship isn't the only thing that can make the job mentally taxing.

“On this last deployment that we just did, I lost two family members and couldn’t leave because we were on deployment. Before I came here, I was stationed in Bahrain. I lost another family member. So yeah, it’s hard because you can’t be home for those kinds of things," May explained.

To help sailors, the ship has a room where sailors can relax and play games, including video games. A dog named Sage also wanders around the ship as a morale booster and sailors can interact with her.

WTKR News 3 Sage being petted

“Just being away from family, being out to sea as often as we are, is probably the main thing people have trouble with," said PO2 Robert Patterson.

Patterson, a mental health specialist on the Ford, has this message for sailors.

“If things are rough, don’t be afraid to seek out mental health (help,)” said Patterson.

Mental health is not just a topic of concern on the Ford. News 3 has reported extensively on suicides by sailors on multiple Norfolk-based ships and efforts to address quality of life for sailors.

Sailor Brandon Caserta’s death led to the creation of a federal law in his name meant to make getting mental health help easier for service members. News 3 spoke with Caserta’s parents in May, a year after the bill was implemented. They say more needs to be done.

While participating in the Navy’s Sailor for a Day program, News 3 had the opportunity to speak with numerous sailors about mental health. That includes CWT1 Zackary Yancey, who showed News 3 how to pack a sea bag at the Navy Exchange at Naval Station Norfolk.

“I think one of the most important thing is you need to have a good structure to your day. Everyone has times where they struggle. I know I had a tough time coming in. Even though I came from a Navy family and kind of knew what to expect, I still found there were a great many hardships I had never been exposed to," Yancey said.

Likely a relatable challenge for many. Other sailors emphasize the importance of staying focused, taking time for yourself, having a good support system, and taking advantage of mental health resources.