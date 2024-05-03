One year after implementation of Brandon Act, how is it working?

NORFOLK, Va. — A year after the Dept. of Defense began implementing the Brandon Act, the parents of the bill's namesake say work still needs to be done.

"Implementation is not where we'd like it to be," said Patrick Caserta, Brandon's father. "It is slow."

Brandon Caserta died by suicide in 2018 after his parents said he faced bullying from command in his squadron, which an investigation later substantiated.

Watch previous coverage: New law requires mental health services for US troops; Named after Norfolk Sailor

Law named for locally based Sailor is implemented

The Casertas have led a years-long push for service members to get more access to mental health treatment.

"It just needs to go further," said Patrick Caserta. "It needs to be out there and pushed as far as anything else."

The Brandon Act allows service members to start the process of getting a mental health evaluation at any time in any environment and protects their confidentiality as much as possible.

Nationwide, the Casertas say more need to know about it. In Hampton Roads, they say more people know about it here thanks to media reports.

News Family of Sailor who died by suicide continues push for Brandon Act awareness Brendan Ponton

"What you have done in that area is saving lives and will continue to and is the way it should be done," said Patrick Caserta.

While they question the speed of implementation, they say it's still been beneficial.

"The Brandon Act has saved many service members," Teri Caserta, Brandon's mother, told News 3.

Still, figures from the Pentagon show work remains, as nearly 500 service members died by suicide in 2022.

Military The Wounded Warrior Project: Organization stands in the gap for service members Jen Lewis

To try to prevent suicide, the Dept. of Defense does have a website explaining the Brandon Act and there are PSA videos available.

The Casertas would like to see it be taken a step further, which could require additional legislation.

"We want to train senior leaders on it," said Patrick. "That way, if we train groups of them, they could train others."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Military Health System, which is overseeing implementation for the Dept. of Defense, said phase one of implementation includes all active duty service members and is in compliance.

Military Top Admiral stresses that Sailors should not suffer in silence Kurt Williams

Phase two, which includes service members on reserve, is still in progress.

"The goal is to ensure that all troops will be empowered to seek help confidentially, for any reason, at any time, in any environment," the statement said.

The Casertas will continue their efforts to save lives, one year after the law's implementation.

"The Brandon Act is just a tool in the toolbox," said Patrick Caserta. "But it can't be utilized if people don't know about it."