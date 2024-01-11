Norfolk police searching for missing 17-year-old last seen on Chesapeake Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating missing 17-year-old Michael R. Saumier.

Saumier was last seen on Jan. 10 around 1 p.m. in the 6500 block of Chesapeake Boulevard.

Saumier is approximately 125 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say he might be wearing a black jacket, black Nike hoodie and blue jeans, and may be carrying a black and gray bookbag.

Police say Saumier has a behavioral disorder and they are concerned for his well-being.

Police ask that if you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, to contact the department's non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.

