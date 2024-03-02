Watch Now
Have You Seen Me

Actions

Virginia Beach woman is critically missing, last seen on Sweetwater Ct.: VSP

Virginia Beach woman is critically missing, last seen on Sweetwater Ct.: VSP
Posted at 8:51 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 21:02:13-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police and the VBPD have issued a critically missing adult alert for a 30-year-old woman last seen Thursday.

Desirae Jaclyn Tate was last seen Feb. 29 at 10:25 a.m. on Sweetwater Court, according to VSP. She was possibly wearing a dark blue coat with a white fur hood, jeans, a T-shirt and gray sneakers.

School Sports

Virginia Beach

Families in VB may have to pay for students to play on school sports teams

John Hood
7:18 PM, Mar 01, 2024

Tate is 5'3 and 220 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair, according to VSP.

Troopers say that Tate might be driving a black 2020 Hyundai Elantra with Virginia plates UND-6373 with a bumper sticker or magnet that says "I love Border Collies."

Virginia Beach woman is critically missing, last seen on Sweetwater Ct.: VSP

The Hundai was last seen on traffic cameras on Thursday at 10:37 a.m. traveling south on Newtown Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The VSP warns that the investigating agency determined that Tate's disappearance poses a "credible threat to her health and safety."

Anyone with information about Tate's whereabouts should contact Virginia Beach City Police Department at 757-385-5000.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 3 Everyday Hero

Everyday Hero at VB Fishing Pier