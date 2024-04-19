Family members of Colonial Parkway Murders victims keep hope cases will be solved

YORKTOWN, Va. — On a recent evening at the Yorktown Library, the Mind Over Murder podcast recorded a live episode.

"Welcome to the Mind Over Murder podcast," host Kristin Dilley told the crowd of about 100.

The podcast is focused on the Colonial Parkway Murders, which were four double homicides from the 1980s that for decades remained unsolved.

"We want to continue to put pressure on our friends in law enforcement to put resources into the Colonial Parkway Murders," said Bill Thomas, a co-host.

Thomas' sister Cathy and her girlfriend Becky Dowski were killed along the Colonial Parkway in 1986.

News 3 spoke with Thomas in person for the first time since State Police announced they had solved one of the Colonial Parkway Murders.

In January, investigators said Alan Wade Wilmer, Sr. killed David Knobling and Robin Edwards in Isle of Wight County in 1987.

They also said he killed a woman named Teresa Howell in Hampton in 1989.

Wilmer passed away in 2017.

"There have clearly been significant developments," said Thomas. "They're not sharing everything with us, but we are excited that the Hampton Police Department, Virginia State Police and FBI held the press conference in January."

To find out what's been going on since January, News 3 reached out to the FBI and State Police.

A spokesperson for state police said they continue to look into Wilmer and want to provide any information they have about him.

At this time, the spokesperson said they're not in a position to release details about their progress.

"We feel like law enforcement agencies are working more cooperatively than they ever have before and comparing Wilmer's DNA to some of their open cases, of which there are a number of open cases here," said Thomas.

One of those cases could be another Colonial Parkway Murder case.

During the January news conference, investigators said Wilmer drove a pickup truck with the license plate "EM RAW."

That same plate has been linked to the investigation into the disappearance of Keith Call and Cassandra Hailey, which is the third Colonial Parkway Murder case.

Call's sister, Joyce Call-Canada, was a guest on the podcast.

"[Wilmer] is still not linked by DNA to my brother yet, but they strongly suggested that he is connected," she said during the podcast.

A book about the murders, "A Special Kind of Evil," says the driver of the truck with the "EM RAW" license plate was a suspect in the Call-Hailey case, but he passed a polygraph and was cleared.

"To find out that they had this guy from the beginning was very overwhelming," said Call-Canada.

"I was disturbed back in 1988 that they had Wilmer and they let him go," said Thomas. "I still don't have a great answer for why that is."

Thomas had postcards printed up with information of the cases.

Decades later, he has hope more of the cases will be solved.

"We hope that if we continue to move forward, we'll see answers for other aspects," said Thomas. "I'm not sure it's all going to come together or not necessarily in one move, but I'm more optimistic than I've been in 37 years."