Colonial Parkway Murders podcast records in Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Va. — The "Mind Over Murder" podcast recorded an episode in front of a live audience at the Yorktown Library on Monday evening.

The podcast featured two family members of victims of the Colonial Parkway murders.

About 100 people attended the recording of the podcast, which is hosted by Bill Thomas and Kristin Dilley.

Thomas' sister Cathy was among the first victims of the Colonial Parkway murders in 1986.

The four double homicides remained unsolved for decades until this past January when investigators announced a man named Alan Wade Wilmer, Sr. was responsible for one of the cases, as well as the murder of a woman in Hampton.

WATCH: 2 active Hampton, Isle of Wight cold cases solved after more than 30 years

2 active Hampton, Isle of Wight cold cases solved after more than 30 years later

Wilmer passed away in 2017.

"We want to continue to put pressure on our friends in law enforcement to put resources into the Colonial Parkway murders," Thomas told News 3. "They're effectively, I think, trying to recreate [Wilmer's] life 30 years on and learn more about him, but he's clearly been linked via DNA to to the murder of three people."

Joyce Call-Canada, whose brother Keith Call disappeared in 1988, was a guest on the podcast.

News Colonial Parkway Murders 30 years later: Still no sign of Keith Call or Cassandra Hailey Brendan Ponton

The hosts gave an overview of the cases and then took questions from the audience.

The podcast episode will be available to listen to next week, and the hosts will return next month to record another podcast.

Anyone with information on the Colonial Parkway murders is asked to reach out to the FBI or Virginia State Police.

News 3 will have more on the investigation and the cases in a report airing on Friday.