2 active Hampton, Isle of Wight cold cases solved 30 years later

Two active cold cases from Hampton and Isle of Wight have been resolved after 30 years, officials said during a press conference on Monday.

Alan Wade Wilmer Sr., who died in December 2017, has been named as the suspect in two separate cases, one in 1987 and the other in 1989.

One case involved the murders of David L. Knobling, 20, and Robin M. Edwards, 14, who were last seen together on Sep. 19, 1987.

On Sep. 20, Knobling's truck was located at the Ragged Island Wildlife Refuge parking lot in Isle of Wight County. On Sep. 23, both Knobling's and Edwards's remains were found along the shoreline of the refuge.

Knobling's and Edwards' murders have long been considered a Colonial Parkway murder: it was a double homicide and occurred in the same vicinity and time frame as the other three murders along the parkway.

However, Corinne Geller with the Virginia State Police said in a press conference Monday that there is no physical or forensic evidence to link that homicide to the Colonial Parkway Murders.

Wilmer has also been named a suspect in the July 1989 murder of 29-year-old Teresa Lynn Howell in Hampton.

Howell was last seen at 2:30 a.m. outside of the Zodiac Club on July 1.

At 10:10 a.m. that same day, articles of clothing were found along a treeline by a construction crew preparing for work off of Butler Farm Road.

A short time later, a woman's remains were located along the same treeline, not far from the clothing.

Geller said a missing person's report was taken out on July 4, 1989 for Howell, which lead authorities to identify the remains as Teresa Howell.

Teresa was sexually assaulted and strangled to death, according to the Virginia State Police.

Wilmer had no felonies, therefore his DNA was never in the database.