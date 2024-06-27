‘It was horrible:’ Former patients of 'negligent' dentist reflect after his latest license revocation

HENRICO, Va. — Tears welled in Rosemary Dybel’s eyes during her conversation with me this month about my latest report on dentist Derrick Broadaway.

The Board of Dentistry voted to revoke his license on May 17, citing his “negligent and dangerous care.” The decision marked the second time in a decade the board took the rare action against the dentist it deemed a “substantial danger to public health and safety.”

“It did bring back a lot of memories of what happened [to me],” said Dybel, her voice cracking with emotion. “It was horrible.”

I first interviewed Dybel in 2012 while I was investigating Broadaway for writing bad checks to his employees at his practice in Chesapeake. Broadaway’s criminal charges prompted me to investigate his lengthy and troubling disciplinary record with the Board of Dentistry. According to those records, Broadaway placed an “ill-fitting crown” on Dybel’s tooth in 2009 at his Virginia Beach practice, causing her pain. The board’s records also reveal Broadaway “altered [her] records,” with “additions to the entries” on her medical records after she requested a copy of those records. Dybel’s case preceded the board’s decision to revoke Broadaway’s license, the first time, in 2014.

“[The board’s] own words are that he is a danger to the public,” said Dybel. “So what does that make them, that they keep releasing a danger to the public, back to the public?”

The board’s records show that during a hearing on Dec. 12, 2019—a little over five years after the 2014 revocation—a new group of board members voted to reinstate Broadaway’s license to practice in Virginia, stipulating that he practice in a “group (public or private) dental practice setting” and be subject to “unannounced inspections."

“It’s the literal definition of insanity to keep allowing these negligent practitioners back into the public,” Dybel said.

Less than five years after the board's decision to reinstate Broadaway, several new patients came forward with new complaints, including a woman who said Broadaway nicked a healthy tooth and gave her “a lot of Novocaine” while treating a hole in another tooth at a practice in Arlington, Va. in 2023.

“When I watched [your latest report on Broadaway], I was like, 'Wow, that sounds exactly like nothing has changed,'” said Lamarr Price, another former Broadaway patient.

Price first opened up to me about his experience with Broadaway in Hampton Roads in 2013. The board’s records show Broadaway left a “root tip” behind during Price’s procedure, causing an ongoing infection.

“What was supposed to be just a very minor routine [procedure] turned into me permanently losing healthy teeth,” said Price during our conversation this month.

Price testified at the 2014 hearing that ended with Broadaway’s first license revocation, telling the board the infection after Broadaway’s procedure caused him to “wake up with pus in my mouth”.

I asked Price, “would you have imagined that 10 years later, we'd be talking about [Broadaway] again?”

He answered, “No. I didn't think that he would ever practice again, at least not in Virginia.”

I responded, “Do you think the board should have lifted his revocation in 2019?”

Price said, “No. We’re back here now, so that’s confirmation that it should not have happened. Ultimately, it starts and stops with the board.”

The Board of Dentistry is a group of licensed dentists and dental hygienists who are appointed by a sitting governor to four-year terms. That means the membership makeup of the board changes over the years.

The board is responsible for licensing and reprimanding dentists, which includes the power to revoke a license.

“There is nothing this board can do to make the citizens of the commonwealth safe [other] than to revoke Mr. Broadaway’s license,” said Sean Murphy, Virginia’s assistant attorney general, while presenting evidence to support accusations of negligence and deceptive billing practices against Broadaway during the board’s hearing about Broadaway's license on May 17.

“These are false allegations,” said Broadaway during the May 17 hearing, while admitting to missing signs of tooth decay in some patients. “I’m sorry for anything I’ve done, but it appears that there are some things that were done, [inaudible] that I’ve done, or have not done, based on ignorance and not of incompetence, and I would just hope the board would take that into consideration.”

After his plea, the board voted to revoke his license, but he can seek to have it reinstated in three years.

“It's absolutely ridiculous that he is going to yet again have the opportunity to have his license reinstated,” said Dybel. “This should not be happening.”

The board’s director of communications told me members of the board will not answer my questions about their decision-making process. However, back in 2013, the board’s executive director at the time offered a vague answer to that question.

“It’s a judgment call of the board,” said Sandra Reen. “I can't elaborate.”

I asked Dybel, “What would be your message to the Board of Dentistry?”

She said, “Would you allow your daughter to go to this dentist? If not, why do you think it’s okay to keep allowing him to practice on other people?”

“These dentists don’t come with a warning label,” she continued. “Thank God for you. Seriously. Thank God for you and the news station for pursuing this all these years.”

The board’s disciplinary records reveal that when dentists' actions align with revocation standards, members often choose to order suspensions, fines and continuing education.

So, how do you protect yourself? In the video below, I’m walking you through how to look up any licensed medical professional’s disciplinary history in Virginia:

