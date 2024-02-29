State of gangs in Hampton Roads after recent violent cases

NORFOLK, Va. — News 3 recently covered cases involving gang leaders getting sentenced for violent crimes.

In December, Brandon Winnegan, the leader of a gang in Norfolk, was sentenced to life in prison.

The Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney reported that a 21-year-old woman once considered the gang to be like family but when she wanted to leave the gang, they severely beat her, shot her and made her drink bleach.

“The assault culminated in the victim being shot in the face and left for dead,” according to information sent to us from the Commonwealth’s Attorney. "As a result, the victim lost her right eye and hearing in her right ear. She will also suffer neurological issues including numbness and vertigo for the rest of her life."

In January, gang members were sentenced after they ordered a hit in Norfolk. Lillian Bond, 59, was shot and killed while taking out the trash. It was a drug deal gone wrong with Bond’s relative, which officials said she had nothing to do with.

A Bloods gang member pleaded guilty to two murders in Newport News back in 2021 for a crime that dated back to 2014.

Virginia Beach resident Joel Jones left a life of crime to join the military many years ago.

“When I got jumped, I was probably like 13,” he said.

Jones said he joined the gang after being influenced by older family members.

“I lost a lot of friends to gang violence,” said Jones.

He said his life dramatically changed when he joined the military and would eventually serve 24 years.

The FBI reports there are about 33,000 violent street, motorcycle and prison gangs active in the United States.

Hampton Corporal Shaun Stalnaker previously worked on the Gang Task Force. He said he's noticed a trend.

“Over time, the gangs are getting younger,” said Stalnaker.

Police say kids as young as 11 or 12 are finding themselves involved in gangs. Law enforcement reports that gangs are part of shootings, assaults, drugs and more and more white-collar crime.

“I would say the bulk of the crime nowadays are heading more towards that because it’s more lucrative and… it’s harder to catch somebody when it comes to white-collar crimes,” said Stalnaker.

Police said more often gangs are involved in identity theft by stealing mail. This is an issue the News 3 Investigative Team continues to follow through on.

Officers also say the pressure not to snitch has been a form of control that's directly harming our communities.

“The no snitching movement has allowed these groups to move throughout these neighborhoods or move into neighborhoods and give them a lot of opportunity to succeed in their criminal activity,” said Stalnaker.

Today, Jones runs the Strong Arms Gun Club and teaches people of all ages how to safely use guns. He said the military taught him how to use guns with care.

Now, he reaches out to young people who may need help.

“[Give] them a moment of your time, and it may change the direction that that person goes in,” said Jones.

But it all starts at home. Police say parents have to be involved in their kids’ lives and look at who they’re talking to on the phone and the internet.

“If parents do not raise their kids, the streets will,” said Stalnaker.

The FBI says there are 160 Task Forces nationwide and two are in our region: the Safe Streets Peninsula Task Force and the Tidewater Violent Crimes Task Force.