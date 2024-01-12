4 N.C. men convicted in Norfolk murder-for-hire case get life in prison

NORFOLK, Va. — Four Greensboro, N.C., men who had been convicted for their roles in a murder-for-hire plot in 2016 — in which a Norfolk woman was killed — have been sentenced to life in prison.

The defendants were charged for their roles in a long-running drug conspiracy allegedly led by Jaquate Simpson and based in the Greensboro area, prosecutors said.

Court documents showed that during the conspiracy, a Norfolk-based drug dealer who had been buying cocaine from the conspiracy failed to pay for a multi-kilogram delivery.

The indictment showed that, as payback, Simpson and his right-hand man, Landis Jackson, hired Kalub Shipman and Nelson Evans to murder someone associated with the Norfolk drug dealer. On April 19, 2016, Shipman and Evans shot Bond to death.

In March, a federal jury found Simpson, Jackson, Shipman and Evans guilty on the following charges:

Jaquate Simpson



Continuing criminal enterprise

murder while engaged in continuing criminal enterprise

narcotics conspiracy

murder while engaged in a drug-trafficking offense

distribution of cocaine

use of a firearm resulting in death

conspiracy to commit murder for hire

murder for hire

Landis Jackson



Continuing criminal enterprise

murder while engaged in continuing criminal enterprise

narcotics conspiracy

murder while engaged in a drug-trafficking offense

distribution of cocaine; use of a firearm resulting in death

conspiracy to commit murder for hire

murder for hire

Kalub Shipman



Murder while engaged in a drug-trafficking offense

use of a firearm resulting in death

conspiracy to commit murder for hire

murder for hire

felon in possession of a firearm

Nelson Evans



Use of a firearm resulting in death

conspiracy to commit murder for hire

murder for hire

