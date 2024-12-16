Video shows suspects breaking into Trantwood Elementary through rooftop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Video obtained by News 3 shows the moment two men trespassed on the roof at Trantwood Elementary School and attempted to break in about 20 minutes before students arrived at school, according to court documents.

Watch previous coverage: Suspect arrested for alleged Trantwood Elementary break-in, peeing on playground: Court docs

Man arrested for alleged VB school break-in, peeing on playground: Court docs

Court records say on Dec. 5, 19-year-old Alexander Mausser of Virginia Beach and another unknown individual were seen on security cameras trying to get into the school via the roof.

The two individuals first arrived at Trantwood and could be seen walking onto school grounds through an opening in the fence, according to security footage obtained by News 3 Investigative Producer Brianna Lanham through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Video shows Mausser and the other individual walking towards the front entrance and attempting to open the doors, but they are locked.

The two men can then be seen unsuccessfully trying to open another door, and then climbing another fence.

Mausser and another individual, who police have yet to name, are then seen climbing on an object by the side of the school. Footage shows both individuals hoisting themselves up on the object and then using the window sills to climb up onto the roof.

Video does not show the moment the two men entered the school. A representative with Virginia Beach Public Schools says the school does not have security cameras on the roof.

Once in the school building, the two individuals can be seen roaming the halls, attempting to peer through the doors and entering various classrooms.

enter classrooms

Security footage shows the two men running away from school grounds, with one of them holding a box. Footage then shows the two men getting back in their vehicle, subsequently driving away.

A spokesperson with Virginia Beach Public Schools released the following statement to News 3 regarding the incident:

The robust security camera system at Trantwood Elementary School enabled the VBCPS Office of Security and Emergency Management and the Virginia Beach Police Department to conduct a quick and thorough investigation, which led to the apprehension and arrest of the suspect who climbed onto the roof.



VBCPS is constantly reviewing security policies and procedures and updating as needed to ensure the safety of our students and staff.



According to the complaint, the arresting officer pursued Mausser to his home following the incident, where he was found "pretending to be asleep." The officer reported Mausser then pushed him and kicked him in the groin.

Mausser was ultimately arrested and charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor related to the incident.

News 3 reached out to police to see if the second man involved in the incident has been identified. Officers say no one besides Mausser has been charged and no new information has been released regarding the second suspect.

Mausser is currently out on bond and expected back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 28, 2025.