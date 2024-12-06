Suspect arrested for alleged Trantwood Elementary break-in, peeing on playground: Court docs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 19-year-old man is accused of breaking into Trantwood Elementary School in Virginia Beach on Thursday morning via the roof and urinating on a play area on school grounds, according to court documents.

Alexander Mausser, of Virginia Beach, has been arrested and charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor for the incident, the documents show.

According to the complaint, Mausser and another unknown individual were seen on security cameras trying to get into the school, located on Inlynnview Road, from the roof. Shortly after, Mausser was seen leaving the school with a box.

He was also seen urinating on a play area outside of the school, according to the complaint.

The complaint states this happened about 20 minutes before students arrived at school.

The arresting officer pursued Mausser to his home where he was found "pretending to be asleep," according to the complaint. The officer reported Mausser then pushed him and kicked him in the groin.

Mausser is being held without bond.