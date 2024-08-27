Man dies in motorcycle crash on General Booth Blvd in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash at the 700 block of General Booth Blvd Sunday.

Police responded Sunday night, August 25, just before 9 p.m. on reports of a motorcycle accident. The driver of the motorcycle, Christopher Wright, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the second fatal motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach this month — one taking place on Ferrell Parkway on August 16.

Watch: Motorcycle crash on Ferrell Parkway leaves one dead

All lanes of Ferrell Parkway are closed due to motorcycle accident

Another motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Suffolk on Saturday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Traffic Safety Unit at (757) 385-4606 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.