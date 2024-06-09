Meet some of the performers of Norfolk Harborfest

NORFOLK, Va — For 48 years Harborfest here in Hampton Roads Norfolk’s Town Point Park has amused and entertained people of all ages.

But it wouldn't be possible without the assistance of the performers.

From extreme pogo stick routines to pirates, America's largest maritime festival has always had something for everyone.

Harry White and Anthony Staobs are with the performance group called XPogo. Over the weekend they traveled to Harborfest from Canada and Colorado Springs

The two of them have taken a favorite childhood pastime and turned it into a profession.

"I bought a pogo stick when I was about 18 when I got my first job at McDonald's when I got my first paycheck I bought my pogo stick I practiced for two years and I sucked and I kinda got good at it," said White.

Staob says his inspiration came from videos he used to watch online.

"I was into action sports as a kid anyway so I was trying BMX I was trying all that but Pogo was what stuck with me," said Staob.

This year was their first year at Harborfest, however, for the crew known as Pirates For Hire it's their 15th year

Malyson Haight says part of Hampton Roads' colonial maritime history included pirates

"Everybody knows about black beard he was one of the more famous pirates but we portray the crew of Captain Christopher Moody who sailed off the coast of North Carolina and Virginia in the 1720s.

To showcase what some of life was like back then, their booth or pirate school was set up like a mini tavern with some games that still exist today, including a colonial version of Connect 4.

Many of the activities served as a hands-on history lesson, as well.

"The guests learn how to talk like a pirate. They learn about some of the more important roles on a ship being a lookout or being up in the crow's nest they're going to learn to lift a pully to lift a heavy weight which is learning a little bit of science in the process."

While some people come to Harborfest for the food and fireworks These two groups of performers think it's the entertainers that keep them coming back.