Chesapeake police looking for missing senior Carmen Rose Fields

The following information was provided by INSERT POLICE ORGANIZATION

Name: Carmen Rose Fields

Age: 76

Date last seen: Friday, Jan. 16 at around 4 p.m.

Last known location: Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake

Physical description: 5-foot-1, 85 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hat, black jacket and Christmas pants

More details: Police say Fields has a cognitive impairment that poses a threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesapeake Police at 757-382-6161