CODI Alert issued for 16-year-old reported missing in Newport News

The following information was provided by the Newport News Police Department.

Name: Marwa Barakzai

Age: 16

Date last seen: Last seen getting off the school bus around 6 p.m. on March 19th on Fontaine Road.

Physical description: 5' 3", 100lbs, black hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing a black and white hijab, black pants and black sneakers with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newport News Police at 757-247-2500.

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