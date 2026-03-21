CODI Alert issued for 16-year-old reported missing in Newport News

The following information was provided by the Newport News Police Department.
Name: Marwa Barakzai
Age: 16
Date last seen: Last seen getting off the school bus around 6 p.m. on March 19th on Fontaine Road.
Physical description: 5' 3", 100lbs, black hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing a black and white hijab, black pants and black sneakers with white soles.
Anyone with information is asked to call Newport News Police at 757-247-2500.
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Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.